New Julien Baker: Hardline

Video: Julien Baker – “Hardline”

Julien Baker - "Hardline" (Official Music Video)

Directed by Joe Baughman. From Little Oblivions, due February 26 on Matador.

Whoa this is pretty dark.

Say it’s not so cut and dry

Oh, it isn’t black and white

What if it’s all black, baby?

All the time?

You might know Julien Baker as a member of indie rock supergroup boygenius, alongside fellow saddies Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. All three of them are great.

Baker says, “A few years ago I started collecting travel ephemera again with a loose idea of making a piece of art with it. I had been touring pretty consistently since 2015 and had been traveling so much that items like plane tickets and hotel keycards didn’t have much novelty anymore. So I saved all my travel stuff and made a little collage of a house and a van out of it. I wanted to incorporate it into the record and when we were brainstorming ideas for videos we came across Joe Baughman and really liked his work so we reached out with the idea of making a stop-motion video that had similar aesthetic qualities as the house I built did. I don’t know why I have the impulse to write songs or make tiny sculptures out of plane tickets. But here it is anyway: a bunch of things I’ve collected and carried with me that I’ve re-organized into a new shape.”

What is it about sad music that can make you feel so good?

Video: Julien Baker – “Faith Healer”

Julien Baker - "Faith Healer" (Official Music Video)

Directed by Daniel Henry. From Little Oblivions, due February 26 on Matador.