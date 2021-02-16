New Kim Gordon video: Hungry Baby

Video: Kim Gordon – “Hungry Baby”

Kim Gordon - "Hungry Baby"

Directed by Clara Balzary. From No Home Record, out now on Matador.

Kim Gordon already made a video for this song back in 2019, but if she’s going to go to all the trouble of making another video for it, I guess the least we can do is watch it.

This new one stars her daughter Coco who is getting down in a lumber yard parking lot. Kim herself makes a cameo appearance as a grumpy store manager and naturally steals the show.

And the song is still as cool as it was 16 months ago when we first heard it.

