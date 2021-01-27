New L.A. Witch video: Motorcycle Boy

Video: L.A. Witch – “Motorcycle Boy”

L.A. Witch - Motorcycle Boy (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Directed by Ambar Navarro. From Play With Fire, out now on Suicide Squeeze.

Phil Spector is dead. Long live the Wall of Sound.

Really though, to suggest that L.A. Witch cops the Phil Spector sound is lazy. Just because they use a lot of reverb? Come on. If anything, L.A. Witch has more of a George “Shadow” Morton sound. He’s the guy who wrote and produced the Shangri-Las and later worked with Vanilla Fudge and the New York Dolls.

Girl group harmonies, spooky guitars, and lyrics about bad boys on motorcycles? Check, check, check.

Sade Sanchez says, “The song is inspired by Moto Boys like Mickey Rourke, Marlon Brando, and Steve McQueen, so of course we took a lot of inspiration from our favorite biker movies like The Wild One, Rumble Fish, On any Sunday, Easy Rider, Hells Angeles ’69 and The Girl on a Motorcycle. I had worked with (director) Ambar Navarro and Max [Flick, director of photography] on another project and loved their other work, so we wanted to work with them on this. They definitely did their homework and came up with a cool story line. I got to feature my bike that I’d been rebuilding during the pandemic. It was nice to shoot a video where you get to do two of your favorite things, riding motorcycles and play guitar.”

The video looks great. Vroom vroom!

