New Linda Lindas video: Nino

I’ll admit I assumed the Linda Lindas were going to be a one-hit wonder. Their breakthrough song “Racist, Sexist Boy” was fun and scrappy, but kid bands can get annoying quickly if they lean too much into novelty.

On its surface you might think “Nino” would fall into the novelty category. It’s about their cat. Except it’s good. They’ve got cool harmonies and a gnarly guitar tone. And that’s the difference between annoying and not annoying.

