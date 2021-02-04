New Lost Horizons ft. Marissa Nadler: Marie

Video: Lost Horizons – “Marie” (ft. Marissa Nadler)

Lost Horizons feat. Marissa Nadler - Marie (Official Video)

From In Quiet Moments, due February 26 on Bella Union.

Lost Horizons is Simon Raymonde from Cocteau Twins and Richie Thomas from Dif Juz. Old school 4AD. They use guest vocalists and go for that dreamy, gauzy This Mortal Coil thing. Bostonian Marissa Nadler sang on “Winter’s Approaching” from their 2017 debut, and now she’s back again for more.

In a statement Raymonde said, “I don’t think there was ever a second I wasn’t going to find a song for Marissa to sing on the new lp. So much cool stuff came out of our last collaborations on Ojalá, indeed I think we ended up recording four songs from the original idea of doing one! Marissa is a really great and generous collaborator as she really throws herself in deep, and commits to it fully.”

Nadler added, “It was a dream to collaborate with Simon and Ritchie for Lost Horizons again. ‘Marie’ is an aquatic reverie about this title character entering different dimensions. Maybe we’re all feeling a little submerged, watching the time. This stream of consciousness song came from listening to the track that Simon sent, and birthed this hypnagogic hallucination of a story.”

Raymonde discussed recording the track: “The initial music that Richie and I improvised in our basement studio in Brighton was a bit messy and we didn’t use a click or anything to keep tempo so fixing anything later was a lost cause, but it is such a cool piece that I loved creating (I think I put 4 maybe 5 bass parts on with my old trusty Fender VI string bass guitar!) that even when it’s kinda falling apart during that instrumental section near the end, I still love it.”

We love it when things kinda fall apart. Kinda falling apart is our aesthetic. It’s essentially the definition of glorious noise.

