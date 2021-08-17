New Low: Disappearing

Video: Low – “Disappearing”

Low - Disappearing [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Directed by Dorian Wood. From Hey What, due September 10 on Sub Pop.

Oops I forgot to queue this up before I left on vacation. It’s still good though!

Every time I see that ship go out, it feels like everything’s complete

Somebody somewhere is waiting, some other ocean at her feet.

The throbbing, distorted guitars remind me of Neil Young’s Le Noise. Or my last trip to the dentist office… I like it.

Star and director of the video says, “I was inspired to offer a personal glimpse of what I’d been up to during the pandemic year. I’ve been doing art modeling on the side for years, mostly for art schools. Once the schools physically shut down due to Covid, I was invited to pose for dozens of virtual classes. I borrowed a friend’s empty guest room and twice a week I would set up my laptop and lights and pose for three hours at a time. During these long stretches of time, I’d lose myself in thought while delivering poses that best showcased all this fat brown beauty. In my mind, I traveled to places and memories, and in the case of ‘Disappearing’, I not only visited the ocean in my mind, I became it. Even at its most empowering and meditative, a modeling session was often a reminder of how lonely one can feel when the other humans in the room immediately vanish once the laptop shuts down. And still, a semblance of hope always lingered. We shot the video at Human Resources, a performance space in L.A. which also served as a creative sanctuary for me during the pandemic year. There’s a lot of ‘coming home’ love in this video. I’m honored to be able to share this love.”

