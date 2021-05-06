New ME REX video: Heart of Garbage

Video: ME REX – “Heart of Garbage”

ME REX - Heart of Garbage (Radio Edit)

From the Triceratops/Stegosaurus EP, out now on Big Scary Monsters.

This is what we used to call “college rock” and it’s great. The lead guitar tone reminds me of my beloved Sinatras and the clever lyrics are delivered by Myles McCabe in a delightful South London accent.

And if you feel like I do maybe I can help you through this

Don’t be afraid, don’t be ashamed of what you need to keep you sane

Tell your head I said I hate the weight it gives to the mistakes we made.

How can you not love that? Come on.

ME REX: twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via fortherabbits.