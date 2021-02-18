New Metz video: Sugar Pill

Video: METZ – “Sugar Pill”

METZ - Sugar Pill [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Directed by Shayne Ehman. From Atlas Vending, out now on Sub Pop.

How great are skateboarding videos? I could watch this stuff for hours.

Here, skaters Jojo Johnson and Sara Smith convert a snow-filled pool in Thunder Bay, Ontario into a perfect bowl while Canadian punk rockers METZ holler about the overwhelming stream of bad news that we are all constantly being bombarded with.

I turn it off, I drown it out, it’s never ending

The tension in the air hits every day

The prefab pull, the sugar pill, ugly and aging

It’s coming faster each and every day

Director Shayne Ehman says, “I hope the winter skateboarding footage carries with it some of the love we have for skateboarding. I hope it contains a spirit of perseverance and the will to make it happen. Come wind, ice, or stormy weather, we shovel snow, we torch frost, we skate.”

Bring on the blowtorches! There’s plenty of snow to go around.

Via punknews.

METZ: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.