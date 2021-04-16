New Monnone Alone: Feel It Disappearing

Video: Monnone Alone – “Feel It Disappearing”

Monnone Alone – Feel It Disappearing

Directed by Simon Fazio. From Stay Foggy, out July 16 on Lost And Lonesome. Single out now.

I’m sure the Lucksmiths cast a long shadow over the former members of the beloved group. Luckies bassist Mark Monnone has ventured out on his own, as Monnone Alone, as well as with briefly hooking up with a couple former bandmates in 2017’s Last Leaves project.

Do you feel that feeling when it’s starting to rain?

Feel the pressure building inside your brain?

Feeling that feeling that’s so hard to contain?

Don’t know when it’ll end or begin again?

Monnone is clearly not opposed to feeling his feelings. Is this “anxiety-peppered bubblegum pop singalong for the Zoom-generation” a belated sequel to “T-Shirt Weather”, which he wrote for the Lucksmiths 20+ years ago? “I’m starting to feel a lot better” is a similar sentiment to feeling your sadness disappearing after all.

Who knows? Monnone wrote, played, sang, and recorded Stay Foggy on his cassette 8-track all by himself during Melbourne’s 2020 lockdown. He says the album “touches on themes of dread, loneliness and the losing of one’s marbles.” But the sound of the lead single is as chipper as ever. So wake up, wake up…

Audio: The Lucksmiths – “T-Shirt Weather”

T-Shirt Weather

From the T-Shirt Weather EP (Matinee Recordings, 2000).

