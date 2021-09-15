New Muna video: Silk Chiffon (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

Video: MUNA – “Silk Chiffon” (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

MUNA - Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Ally Pankiw. Single out now on Saddest Factory.

Is this any good? Or is it boring major label pop music that seems kinda cool because it’s super gay and features Phoebe Bridgers? I can’t tell anymore. A lot of people apparently have a lot to say about Haim, but does that make them interesting?

Muna released two albums on RCA and toured with Harry Styles before being picked up by Bridgers’ Saddest Factory imprint. Is this what passes for independent music these days?

The song is catchy enough.

Like life’s so fun, life’s so fun

Got my miniskirt and my rollerblades on

Bag on my side cause I’m out til dawn

Keeping it light like silk chiffon.

It’s refreshing in a pandemic, I guess, to keep things light and emphasize fun. The video is cute: Our hero gets sent to conversion therapy camp where she faces indoctrination until all the inmates escape to a rock and roll roadhouse gay bar. Yee haw!

Too bad they’re not selling those “straight is great” shirts in their merch store. Come on! Leaving money on the table.

I wonder if Bridgers’ verse that mentions “feeling anxious inside of the CVS” is a reference to her 2020 photo shoot for Rolling Stone in a CVS.

Like all well-crafted pop songs, the more you listen to “Silk Chiffon” the more it grows on you. Turns out it is pretty good after all.

MUNA: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.