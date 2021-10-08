New Naomi Alligator video: Anywhere Else

Video: Naomi Alligator – “Anywhere Else”
From Concession Stand Girl, out October 29 on Carpark.
Another adorable folkie ballad from Naomi Alligator.
Come to me you’re always finding ways to fall asleep
While I am wide awake
Maybe you will keep me on a cloud where you could blow advice
In the front of my face
But then you’ll get a bird’s eye view
Of all the lovers that you once you knew
Yes all the lovers that I hate
Maybe I should go to sleep with you instead of thinking of them
When it’s so late.
Heavy sentiment but delivered with a light touch.
“I made this video on a rainy summer day,” says Corrinne James. “It serves as a farewell letter to my life in Virginia. A week after I finished shooting the video, I moved to California. While I was editing and looking back on clips to include, I kept returning to the funny and loving moments I captured of my family before I left.”