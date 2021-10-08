New Naomi Alligator video: Anywhere Else

Video: Naomi Alligator – “Anywhere Else”

Naomi Alligator - "Anywhere Else" (Official Music Video)

From Concession Stand Girl, out October 29 on Carpark.

Another adorable folkie ballad from Naomi Alligator.

Come to me you’re always finding ways to fall asleep

While I am wide awake

Maybe you will keep me on a cloud where you could blow advice

In the front of my face

But then you’ll get a bird’s eye view

Of all the lovers that you once you knew

Yes all the lovers that I hate

Maybe I should go to sleep with you instead of thinking of them

When it’s so late.

Heavy sentiment but delivered with a light touch.

“I made this video on a rainy summer day,” says Corrinne James. “It serves as a farewell letter to my life in Virginia. A week after I finished shooting the video, I moved to California. While I was editing and looking back on clips to include, I kept returning to the funny and loving moments I captured of my family before I left.”

