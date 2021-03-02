New Paul Weller: Cosmic Fringes

Video: Paul Weller – “Cosmic Fringes”

Paul Weller - Cosmic Fringes

From Fat Pop (Volume 1), due May 14 on Polydor.

Paul Weller has made his bones as a man looking forward and back. The Jam was a “youth explosion” built on riffs and themes of a Britain ten years in the past. Style Council was neo-soul, with not a lot of emphasis on the neo. So it shouldn’t be a surprise when the Mod Father dabbles a bit in some vintage sounds. But this? Erm…

Layered synths and throbbing bass float this song along with punches of distorted guitar. Should Gary Numan make a cameo, I’m not sure anyone would notice. I get that the kids are all gaga for the 80s, but I’m not sure if this is the modern world I was hoping for.

