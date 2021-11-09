New Potty Mouth video: Contessa Barefoot

Video: Potty Mouth – “Contessa Barefoot”

Potty Mouth - Contessa Barefoot (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Kurtis Mayo. From 1% Happier, due November 19 from Get Better Records.

I saw Potty Mouth at Lollapalooza in 2016 and they were great. They made guitar music seem cool at a festival that was predominated by dance music.

Sadly, the band released statement a couple weeks ago that says, “This is going to be our final release as a band. Since starting in 2011 we’ve been so blessed to do as much as we have, you seriously have no idea how grateful we are for all the amazing shows and opportunities that brought us to you. I can’t thank you all enough for supporting us these last 10 years, it’s been a wild fucking ride.”

By the sound of “Contessa Barefoot” they’re going out on a high note. If you miss bands like Republica and Hole and the Pixies back when they were exciting, you should definitely check this out.

Potty Mouth: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.