New Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen: Like I Used To

Video: Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”
Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. Single out now on Jagjaguwar.
Phil Spector is dead. Long live the Wall of Sound.
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen are no strangers to large-scale, cinematic soundscapes that connect emotionally. It makes sense that they would collaborate. And the results do not disappoint.
Sleepin’ in late like I used to
Crossing my fingers like I used to
Waiting inside like I used to
Avoiding big crowds like I used to.
It’s easy to read everything these days in light of quarantines and pandemics, or maybe — just maybe — isolation and fear and longing have always ripe subjects for lyrics. Anyway, hopefully someday sooner than later we’ll all be getting back to doing things a little more like we used to.