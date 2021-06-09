New Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen: Like I Used To

Video: Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen - Like I Used To (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. Single out now on Jagjaguwar.

Phil Spector is dead. Long live the Wall of Sound.

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen are no strangers to large-scale, cinematic soundscapes that connect emotionally. It makes sense that they would collaborate. And the results do not disappoint.

Sleepin’ in late like I used to

Crossing my fingers like I used to

Waiting inside like I used to

Avoiding big crowds like I used to.

It’s easy to read everything these days in light of quarantines and pandemics, or maybe — just maybe — isolation and fear and longing have always ripe subjects for lyrics. Anyway, hopefully someday sooner than later we’ll all be getting back to doing things a little more like we used to.

