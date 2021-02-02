New Sincere Engineer: Tourniquet

Video: Sincere Engineer – “Tourniquet”

Sincere Engineer - Tourniquet (Official Music Video)

Directed by Nolan J. Downs. Single out now on Hopeless.

How great is this band?

It’s winter again and there’s cracks in my skin.

Nothing stops the bleeding.

I recommend Kiehl’s ultimate strength hand salve. It works great. At least for the literal cracks in your skin. There’s probably not a product you can purchase at the Nordstrom building on Michigan Avenue that will help with the metaphorical cracks in your skin.

I can’t wait until all this pandemic bullshit is over so I can go see Sincere Engineer play live again. In the meantime, I’ll be listening to this song on repeat.

Sincere Engineer: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.