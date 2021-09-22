New Snail Mail video: Valentine

Video: Snail Mail – “Valentine”

Directed by Josh Coll. From Valentine, out November 5 on Matador.

Remember Snail Mail? The last time we heard from Lindsey Jordan she was a teenager from Baltimore who had taken guitar lessons from Mary Timony. Back then, Timony said that Jordan “was already a really great guitar player before we started meeting.” But Jordan pointed out that Timony “definitely helped me learn to shred.”

There’s not really any shredding, per se, on the new single “Valentine” but that’s okay. It’s got plenty of cool guitar and desperate, heartbroken lyrics.

So why’d you wanna erase me, darling valentine?

You always know where to find me when you change your mind.

And the video is a period drama gorefest, which is always fun.

Jordan says, “Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty.”

