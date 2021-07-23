New Starcrawler video: Goodtime Girl

Video: Starcrawler – “Goodtime Girl”

Starcrawler - Goodtime Girl (Official Music Video)

Directed by Gilbert Trejo. From the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack.

Why do edgy people hate eyebrows? What’s up with that? And why do people without eyebrows look so scary and alien? Is it, like, because if somebody doesn’t care about keeping rain and sweat out of their eyes, what could they possibly care about at all? Nothing. Nothing at all. Sociopaths, clearly.

Anyway, this new Starcrawler video features Danny Trejo and David Hasselhoff and a bunch of other Hollywood dudes. It was directed by Trejo’s kid who clearly knows some people. It’s got a sort of “Beat It” by way of Marilyn Manson vibe. Be sure to stick around for the post-credits scene where Trejo and Hasselhoff wonder what they’re doing there.

Mama always said I’d be someone’s queen

Someone to hold me tight, so I can rest in peace

I’ll be your little darling, wait and see

Close your eyes, count to three.

“Goodtime Girl” appears on the soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal, which is a series of comic books. Which apparently have soundtracks now? So nerds have something to listen to while they read? I don’t know.

Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde says, “I want a girl who might normally feel like she’s awkward or insecure to put her headphones on and feel like she can accomplish anything.” The song is about “realizing your power and taking complete control of that. I wish I had a song like this when I was in middle or high school. If I did I may have been a lot more confident with myself at the time.”

Right on.

