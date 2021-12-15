New Superchunk: Endless Summer

Video: Superchunk – “Endless Summer”

From Wild Loneliness, out February 25 on Merge.

It’s 54 degrees right now here in Michigan and the meteorologists say it might get up to 60 tonight. Now I understand that there’s a difference between weather and climate but this is fucked up.

Now I’m a broken record

I’m year-round bummer, but

I’m not ready for an endless summer.

Mac says the new song was “written on New Year’s Day 2020 which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina. Of course, by the time we recorded it, ‘endless summer’ had other meanings… The 7” sleeve features Roe Ethridge’s beautiful photos of broken beach umbrellas which capture the vibe of the song perfectly.”

“Endless Summer” features the harmonies of Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley. The rest of the upcoming album contains contributions from Sharon Van Etten, Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.

