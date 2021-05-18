New Torres: Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head

Video: TORRES – “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head”

TORRES - Don't Go Puttin Wishes in My Head (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Video by Emily James. From Thirstier, due July 30 on Merge.

In 2018, Mackenzie Scott who records as Torres was dropped from a 3 album deal by her label 4AD “for not being commercially successful enough.” Then in 2019 she was picked up by Merge who released Silver Tongue last year.

Who knows what it even means these days to be “dropped” or “signed” to an indie label? Do labels still provide tour support or an advance on recording costs? Or do labels just promise to distribute and promote your stuff? Maybe that’s enough.

Regardless, Merge isn’t f-ing around and they’re releasing a new Torres album just 18 months after that last one. Hopefully, this means that Silver Tongue was commercially successful enough for everybody.

The leadoff single sounds beefier than her previous material. Scott has always come across as very cool verging on icy, but on “Wishes” she’s really belting it out. Her vocals are raw and intense. It’s a survival powerhouse that calls to mind the rollerskating anthems of Pat Benatar. Scott herself calls it her “relentless arena country star moment--my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.” Let’s hope so!

For a while, I was sinking

But from here on out, I swear I’m swimming.

Scott says, “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

The video was shot in her apartment, so if you’ve been hoping for an update to Joe Pernice’s “Indie Rock Cribs” this might be as close as you’re going to get.

Torres: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via For the Rabbits.

TORRES on tour in 2021:

Aug 29 Fairfield, CT – StageOne*

Aug 30 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace*

Aug 31 Cambridge, MA – Sonia*

Sep 03 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place*

Sep 13 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern#

Sep 14 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups#

Sep 15 Detroit, MI – Marble Bar#

Sep 16 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle#

Sep 17 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry#

Sep 18 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar#

Sep 19 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway#

Sep 21 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge#

Sep 22 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court#

Sep 25 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival#

Sep 27 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern#

Sep 28 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge#

Sep 30 San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall#

Oct 01 Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium @ Catalyst#

Oct 02 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar#

Oct 03 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour#

Oct 04 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge#

Oct 06 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.#

Oct 07 Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock#

Oct 08 Austin, TX – 3TEN @ ACL Live#

Oct 11 Chattanooga, TN – House show

Oct 12 Atlanta, GA – The Earl*

Oct 13 Asheville, NC – ISIS Asheville*

Oct 14 Nashville, TN – EXIT/IN*

Oct 15 Knoxville, TN – Open Chord*

Oct 16 Durham, NC – The Pinhook*

Oct 17 Washington, DC – Union Stage*

Oct 18 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s*

Oct 21 New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom*

* w/ Sarah Jaffe

# w/ Ariana and the Rose

2022:

Mar 11 Glasgow, UK – Mono

Mar 12 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Mar 13 Manchester, UK – Night & Day

Mar 14 Bristol, UK – Exchange

Mar 15 London, UK – Bush Hall

Mar 17 Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

Mar 18 Gent, BE – Charlatan

Mar 19 Utrecht, NL – Ekko

Mar 21 Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

Mar 22 Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

Mar 23 Cologne, DE – Bumann & SOHN

Mar 24 Heidelberg, DE – Karlstorbahnhof

Mar 25 Zürich, CH – Rote Fabrik

Mar 26 Bologna, IT – Locomotiv