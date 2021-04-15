New Tristen: Athena

Video: Tristen – “Athena”

Tristen - "Athena" (Official Music Video)

Video by Tristen. From Aquatic Flowers, out June 4 on Mama Bird.

Tristen is my current obsession. Not in a made-for-tv stalker way, but in a new-found musical crush way. I was floored by her last single, “Complex,” and had it on repeat for days after Jake first posted it. She’s clever and has a really interesting sense of melody. She also looks just like the grown up version of Eleven from Stranger Things, but that’s a conversation for another fan forum.

So I was excited when she dropped her new single, “Athena.” It’s a spooky, neo-psych number that retains her voice, but filters it through Anton Newcombe’s poncho. Which, of course means…I love it.

Listen to Tristen explain the back story to the song after the jump.

Video: Tristen – The Story of the Golden Apple

Tristen - The Story of the Golden Apple

A summary of the golden apple myth, how the Trojan war was started.