New Tristen: Complex

Video: Tristen – “Complex”
From Aquatic Flowers, due June 4 on Mama Bird.
Tristen Gaspadarek’s Sneaker Waves was one of the best albums of 2017 with its jangly hollow-body guitars and clever lyrics. “Glass Jar” has earned a place on my list of all-time faves, showing up on countless mixes I’ve compiled for friends.
Aquatic Flowers comes out on June 4 and if leadoff single “Complex” is any indication, it’s going to be the shimmery soundtrack of the summer.
I’ve got a complex; it’s complex
I don’t know why I act this way
The things I do, the things I say
I really love you
I want to be with you, but I’m so scared
She invited a bunch of her pals including Alyssa Milano and frequent writing partner Vanessa Carlton to jazzercize with her in the video. So that’s fun.
Can’t wait to hear more!