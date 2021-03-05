New Tristen: Complex

Video: Tristen – “Complex”

Tristen - "Complex" (Official Music Video)

From Aquatic Flowers, due June 4 on Mama Bird.

Tristen Gaspadarek’s Sneaker Waves was one of the best albums of 2017 with its jangly hollow-body guitars and clever lyrics. “Glass Jar” has earned a place on my list of all-time faves, showing up on countless mixes I’ve compiled for friends.

Aquatic Flowers comes out on June 4 and if leadoff single “Complex” is any indication, it’s going to be the shimmery soundtrack of the summer.

I’ve got a complex; it’s complex

I don’t know why I act this way

The things I do, the things I say

I really love you

I want to be with you, but I’m so scared

She invited a bunch of her pals including Alyssa Milano and frequent writing partner Vanessa Carlton to jazzercize with her in the video. So that’s fun.

Can’t wait to hear more!

