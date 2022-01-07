Data: 2021 Total Music Sales and Streams

The big news from MRC’s 2021 year-end report (if you’re a dork like me) is that vinyl finally surpassed compact discs as the most-sold physical format for the first time in the Soundscan era (i.e., since 1991). Still though, people bought over forty million CDs — nuts!

Also, total album sales (physical + digital) actually went up a little bit for the first time since a little blurp in 2011. Other than that it had been all downhill since 2000. Probably has a lot to do with Adele, whose 30 sold 1,464,000, and to Taylor Swift, whose four most recent albums sold a total of 1,975,000 in 2021. Out of Adele’s 1,464,000 album sales, 1,219,000 were physical copies and 318,000 of those were vinyl.

Swift sold 260,000 copies of her new version of Red on double vinyl at $50 a pop. That’s a gross of $13 million.

Personally, I just can’t bring myself to pay $50 for a record. I felt silly spending $30 on folklore. Then again, I’m totally paying $37.64 (including tax and shipping) to get my favorite album of 2019 (Hallelujah The Hills’ I’m You) on vinyl via a special program from Bandcamp where if 250 people pre-order, they press the vinyl for you. I’m excited about that.

I think of physical media these days almost like a “fan club favor,” as Bill Wyman put it. Wyman also pointed out, surprisingly to me, that after adjusting for inflation the “~$25 or so a dumb kid might pay for Rumours at Walmart today is about the same as what this dumb kid paid for it in 1977.” Who knew!

Maybe I’m a cheapskate (fact check: I’m definitely a cheapskate) but I miss being able to buy good used records in near mint condition for $4.99. Then again, back in the 90s you could find vintage Herman Miller furniture at thrift stores and garage sales. In fact, one summer I pulled both an Eames shell chair and a Marantz receiver off the curb on garbage day. Times change.

Total Album Sales (physical + digital albums)

2021: 109.0 million

2020: 102.4 million

2019: 112.75 million

2018: 141 million

2017: 169.15 million

2016: 205.5 million

2015: 241.39 million

2014: 257.02 million

2013: 289.41 million

2012: 315.96 million

2011: 330.57 million

2010: 326.15 million

2009: 373.9 million

2008: 428.4 million

2007: 500.5 million

2006: 588.2 million

2005: 618.9 million

2004: 666.7 million

2003: 667.9 million

2002: 693.1 million

2001: 762.8 million

2000: 785 million

1999: 754.8 million

1998: 712.5 million

1997: 651.8 million

1996: 616.6 million

1995: 616.4 million (I’ve heard the figure is 616,957,000)

1994: 614.7 million (I’ve heard the figure is 615,266,000)

1993: ~573 million (1994 was 7.4% increase over 1993)

Vinyl albums

2021: 41.7 million

2020: 27.54 million

2019: 18.84 million

2018: 16.8 million

2017: 14.32 million

2016: 13.1 million

2015: 11.92 million

2014: 9.19 million

2013: 6.1 million

2012: 4.55 million

2011: 3.9 million

2010: 2.8 million

2009: 2.5 million

2008: 1,877,000

2007: 990,000

2006: 858,000

2005: 857,000

2004: 1,187,000

2003: 1,404,000

2002: 1,339,000

2001: 1,246,000

2000: 1,533,000

1999: 1,405,000

1998: 1,376,000

1997: 1,092,000

1996: 1,145,000

1995: 794,000

1994: 625,000

Compact Discs

2021: 40.6 million

2020: 40.12 million

2019: 54.19 million

2018: 70.7 million

2017: 88.2 million

2016: 104.8 million

2015: 125.6 million

2014: 140.9 million

2013: 165.4 million

2012: 193.4 million

2011: 223.5 million

2010: 239.9 million

2009: 294.9 million

2008: 360.6 million

2007: 449.2 million

2006: 553.4 million

2005: 598.9 million

2004: 651.1 million

2003: 635.8 million

2002: 649.5 million

2001: 712.0 million

2000: 730.0 million

1999: 648.1 million

1998: ~578 million

1997: 504.6 million

1996: 448.4 million

1995: 368 million

Digital Albums

2021: 26.2 million

2020: 34.39 million

2019: 39.3 million

2018: 53.4 million

2017: 66.2 million

2016: 82.3 million

2015: 103.33 million

2014: 106.47 million

2013: 117.58 million

2012: 117.68 million

2011: 103.1 million

2010: 86.3 million

2009: 76.4 million

2008: 65.8 million

2007: 50 million

2006: 32.6 million

2005: 16.2 million

2004: 5.5 million

Cassette albums

2021:

2020:

2019:

2018: 219,000

2017: 174,000 source

2016: 129,000 source

2015: 74,000 source

2014:

2013:

2012:

2011: 31,000

2010: 21,000

2009: 34,000

2008: ~82,000 source

2007: 274,000

2006: ~1.128 million source

2005: ~2.667 million source

2004: 8.6 million

2003: 17.9 million

2002: 29.8 million

2001: 49.4 million

2000: 77.2 million

1999: 105.5 million

1998: ~130.8 million

1997: 146 million

1996: 166.7 million

Digital track sales

2021: 202.9 million

2020: 233.84 million

2019: 301.08 million

2018: 412 million

2017: 554.82 million

2016: 724.0 million

2015: 964.76 million

2014: 1.1 billion

2013: 1.26 billion

2012: 1.336 billion

2011: 1.27 billion

2010: 1.17 billion

2009: 1.16 billion

2008: 1.07 billion

2007: 844.1 million

2006: 582 million

2005: 352.7 million

2004: 142.6 million

2003: 19.2 million (SoundScan monitored them only during the year’s second half)

Song Streams (audio and video) *

2021: 1.13 trillion (988.1 billion were audio-only)

2020: 1.02 trillion (872.59 billion were audio-only)

2019: 1.147 trillion (745.75 billion were audio-only)

2018: 901 billion (611 billion were audio-only)

2017: 618.03 billion (400.38 billion were audio-only)

2016: 432.2 billion (252.3 billion were audio-only)

2015: 317.2 billion (144.9 billion were audio-only)

2014: 164.5 billion

2013: 118.1 billion

2012: ~89.5 billion (calculated on reports that 2013 was up 32%)

* Due to reporting methodology changes from a major video provider in 2020, year over year video streaming comparisons may not be reflective of industry trends, according to Billboard. Also, non-interactive digital services like Pandora and Sirius XM are not included in the streams tracked by Nielsen Music.

