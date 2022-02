Video: The Accidentals – “Eastern Standard Time”

The Accidentals - Eastern Standard Time (Official Video)

From Time Out 2 EP , due March 4.

Well I’ll be damned if this doesn’t look like a “Pure Michigan” ad. The video is as pretty as the song itself, co-written with Peter Mulvey.

The Accidentals: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.