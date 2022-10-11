New Alvvays video: Belinda Says

Video: Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Alvvays - Belinda Says [Official Video]

Directed by Colby Richardson. From Blue Rev, out now on Polyvinyl.

I’ve never paid attention to Alvvays, mostly due to my irrational old-dude hatred of dumb spelling. But as with most prejudices, mine sometimes makes me miss out on good stuff. If “Belinda Says” is any indication, that’s the case with Alvvays. Oops!

I’ll egress to Inverness with nothing in my pocket

Belinda says that heaven is a place on earth

Well so is hell.

I’m a sucker for any song that references towns in Scotland or the singer of the Go-Gos. So to do both in one verse is all I need to hear, especially when it’s sung over the top of layers of woozy guitars.

