New Andrew Bird video: I felt a Funeral, in my Brain ft. Emily Dickinson, Phoebe Bridgers

Video: Andrew Bird – “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain” (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
Single out now.
Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers must be pals now. From reinterpreting Emily Dickinson poems to covering Handsome Family classics, these two are already about 1/7th the way to making a whole album together. A very, very sad album. Happy holidays, everybody!
Their Dickinson jam just got a video, made in collaboration with the Emily Dickinson Museum and featuring handwritten transcripts and footage of Dickinson’s lifelong home. See where the magic happened! That sweet, lonely, revolutionary, poetic magic.
