New Andrew Bird video: Make A Picture

Video: Andrew Bird – “Make A Picture”

Andrew Bird - Make A Picture (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin. From Inside Problems, out now on Loma Vista.

I don’t know about you but sometimes I kind of hate Andrew Bird because he’s so good looking. And talented. And cool. It’s not fair. Felt the same way about Chris Isaak. But that’s a “me” problem. It’s not his fault he’s got it all.

Bird says this new song is about “digesting images from historic events and constituting a narrative for your memory. ‘Tell us what you think you saw. Make a picture.’ We saw a lot of horror and darkness and a lot of inspiring bravery. So, what’s the story we tell after digesting? What’s the synapses’ synopsis?”

And clever. Jerk.

Don’t you know that I’m an irrepressible optimist

Working with a fatal flaw

Running in the streets

Like feral cats will be hard to miss

Take a knee and raise a paw.

The video is a combination of implied gore and herding oversized cats. In a fair world, this would go viral. The internet loves cats! And extracting film stock from your veins. Right?

Andrew Bird: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.