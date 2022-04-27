New Angel Olsen video: All The Good Times

Video: Angel Olsen – “All The Good Times”

Angel Olsen - All The Good Times (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. From Big Time, out June 3 on Jagjaguwar.

I hadn’t paid any attention to Angel Olsen until J. Edward Keyes compared her to Roy Orbison from some other dimension, and then I started noticing her popping up in my world. She did that song with Sharon Van Etten last year and it was great. Now she’s got a new album coming out in June.

I can’t say that I’m sorry when I don’t feel so wrong anymore

I can’t tell you I’m tryin’ when there’s nothin’ left here to try for

And I don’t know how it happened

We’ve both abandoned the reason we used to believe.

She’s playing a show at my beloved Bell’s brewery with Van Etten and Julien Baker in August. If I can’t make it out to a show on a Thursday night for that, I might as well admit I don’t like live music.

Angel Olsen: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Angel Olsen 2022 Tour Dates

07/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

07/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium * ^

07/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

08/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *

08/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

08/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

08/16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

08/20 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

09/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

09/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

09/29 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

09/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

10/01 – Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne

10/02 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

10/04 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

10/05 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

10/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

10/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

10/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

10/15 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/18 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/19 – Bath, UK @ The Forum

10/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/24 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

* = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, with special guest Spencer.

^= no Spencer.