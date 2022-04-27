New Angel Olsen video: All The Good Times

Video: Angel Olsen – “All The Good Times”
Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. From Big Time, out June 3 on Jagjaguwar.
I hadn’t paid any attention to Angel Olsen until J. Edward Keyes compared her to Roy Orbison from some other dimension, and then I started noticing her popping up in my world. She did that song with Sharon Van Etten last year and it was great. Now she’s got a new album coming out in June.
I can’t say that I’m sorry when I don’t feel so wrong anymore
I can’t tell you I’m tryin’ when there’s nothin’ left here to try for
And I don’t know how it happened
We’ve both abandoned the reason we used to believe.
She’s playing a show at my beloved Bell’s brewery with Van Etten and Julien Baker in August. If I can’t make it out to a show on a Thursday night for that, I might as well admit I don’t like live music.
Angel Olsen 2022 Tour Dates
07/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *
07/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium * ^
07/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
07/30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *
08/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
08/03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
08/05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *
08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *
08/07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *
08/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *
08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^
08/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *
08/16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *
08/20 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *
08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *
09/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio
09/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio
09/29 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
09/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
10/01 – Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne
10/02 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
10/04 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
10/05 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
10/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
10/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
10/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
10/15 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot
10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/18 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/19 – Bath, UK @ The Forum
10/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/24 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
* = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, with special guest Spencer.
^= no Spencer.