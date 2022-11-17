New Beatles video: I’m Only Sleeping

Video: The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping” (2022 mix)

Directed by Em Cooper. From the Special Edition of Revolver, out now on UMG.

Look at this! British director and animator Em Cooper painted every frame of this video individually in oil, 1,300 hand-painted oil paintings. Which is a lot of work! But who cares how much work something takes if the end result is lame? Fortunately, this is not. It’s appropriately dreamy and strippy.

Cooper says, “It was a project that I felt an immediate spark for right from the word go, and somehow that momentum carried me right through to the en. I love The Beatles. We used to listen to this song on a tape in the car when I was a child, and the song itself evokes such a mesmerising, languid, dreamy state. In a way, my job was only to follow its lead with a paintbrush in my hand.”

The new Giles Martin remix sounds good. The bass is more prominent than in the original stereo mix, but it’s certainly not obnoxious. Paul’s yawn is as adorable as ever (If you listen really closely, you can hear John say, “Yawn, Paul” shortly before it.)

