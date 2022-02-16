New Beths video: A Real Thing

Video: The Beths – “A Real Thing”

The Beths - "A Real Thing" (official music video)

Directed by Sports Team. Single out now on Carpark Records.

Woo hoo, the Beths are back with another batch of New Zealand power pop with all the hooks and harmonies we’ve come to expect.

Liz Stokes says the song is “a kind of anxiety dream. It’s a bit muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister. It’s what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and US election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread.”

I think we’ve got our new motto: Limply reaching for optimism, marinating in dread.

