New Brendan Benson video: Ain’t No Good

Video: Brendan Benson – “Ain’t No Good”

Directed by Simon Taylor. From Low Key, out December 2 on Schnitzel.

Two great tastes that taste great together: skate videos and Brendan Benson music. Any why not? Skateboarding is not a crime.

Benson told Rolling Stone that “Ain’t No Good” was recorded during the sessions for his previous album, Dear Life, but abandoned because he was “never convinced it was a viable song.” But eventually, “I got a completely different feeling from it. The verses then came. I listen to a lot of rap these days, so I think that influenced my phrasing and delivery. Coupled with this almost ‘barbershop’ refrain…it sprung to life for me.” If that description sounds concerning, don’t worry. Musicians have no idea how to talk about their own stuff. It doesn’t sound like hip hop or barbershop. It sounds like Brendan Benson music. Which is great.

I’m looking forward to hearing the rest of Low Key. It was recorded in isolation during lockdown so Benson is playing everything himself. In addition to seven new originals, it also covers one of the greatest songs of all time: Gerry Rafferty’s underrated classic “Right Down the Line.” Benson told Maximum Volume the cover was suggested by a friend: “She’s always been saying I should do that song. I don’t normally pay attention when people say that stuff. But then I happened to hear it one day and I said, ‘Dang. This is good.’” He’s right. It is.

Brendan Benson: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Brendan Benson – “Halloween”

Schnitzel Records, 2022.