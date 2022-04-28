New Built to Spill video: Gonna Lose

Video: Built to Spill – “Gonna Lose”

Directed by Jordan Minkoff. From When the Wind Forgets Your Name, out September 9 on Sub Pop.

Would I lose all my 90s indie cred if I admitted I get Built to Spill confused with Guided by Voices? Always have. Can never remember which is which. Granted, they don’t sound anything alike, and one of their band names has two more syllables than the other, but I still mix them up. I was too busy in the actual nineties diving deep into the back catalog of Neil Young to pay much attention to scrappy new guitar bands. I was getting into the Back from the Grave series of sixties garage punk, and the only new music I listened to were my friends’ bands and some alt-country. So it goes.

That’s a bit of an exaggeration of course but just to totally prove I wasn’t hip, the first Pavement song I ever listened to was “Spit on a Stranger.”

As I got older I realized there were a bunch of cool bands I totally missed. Johnny Loftus turned me on to bands like Sebadoh, and there are still plenty of times I hear things and think, How was I not into this at the time? It’s right up my alley.

Built to Spill is one of those bands. Every song I’ve heard sounds like I should’ve been listening to it forever. Including this new one.

Built to Spill: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Built to Spill 2022 Tour Dates

04/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project ^ !

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Rockstar Bar ^ !

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^ !

04/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^ !

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ^ !

04/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad ^ !

04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ^ !

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^ !

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^ !

04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^ !

05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ !

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans ^ !

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East ^ !

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^ !

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern ^ !

05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^ !

05/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^ !

05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ^ !

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # %

05/12 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club # %

05/13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall # %

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise # %

05/15 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met # %

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl # %

05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl # %

05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls # %

05/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi # %

05/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall + $

05/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe & Brewery + $

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall + $

05/25 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers + $

05/26 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room + $

05/27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater + $

05/28 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater + $

05/29 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater + $

06/03 – Hood River, OR @ The Ruins

06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/23 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

07/30 – Stanley, ID @ Sawtooth Family Gathering

08/06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/11 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge ^ @

08/12 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^ @

08/13 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station ^ @

08/15 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall @ FBC ^ @

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^ @

08/17 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater ^ @

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^ @

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^ @

08/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall ^ @

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater ^ @

08/23 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop ^ @

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

08/25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre # %

08/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre # %

08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall # %

08/29 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground # %

08/30 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts # %

09/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live # %

09/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony # %

09/04 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest # %

09/06 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre * =

09/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine * =

09/08 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater * =

09/09 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall * =

09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * =

09/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room * =

09/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social * =

09/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits * =

09/15 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall * =

09/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham * =

09/17 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s * =

09/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom * =

09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag * =

09/20 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note * =

09/21 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater * =

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater * =

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall * =

* w/ Orua

^ w/ Prism Bitch

! w/ Itchy Kitty

# w/ Wetface

% w/ Blood Lemon

+ w/ Sunbathe

$ w/ Distant Family

@ w/ Braided Waves