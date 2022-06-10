New Death Cab video: Roman Candles

Video: Death Cab for Cutie – “Roman Candles”

Directed by Lance Bangs. From Asphalt Meadows, out September 16 on Atlantic.

It’s been a while, maybe since Chris Walla left the band, that Death Cab has released something that connected like this. It’s two minutes of escalating urgency that reminds us that indie rock can still rock.

It’s been a battle just to wake and greet the day

Then they all disappear like sugar in my coffee

A hint of sweetness but the bitterness remains

The acidity devouring my body.

The Lance Bangs-directed video is two minutes of pyro chaos with the band ending up covered in ash and having fires extinguished on their clothes. Good times.

