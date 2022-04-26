New Elf Power video: Undigested Parts

Video: Elf Power – “Undigested Parts”
Filmed by Alex Pfannkuche at the Orange Twin Conservation Community stage. From Artificial Countrysides, out July 15 on Yep Roc.
A classic chugging, fuzzy pop song from Elephant 6 pillars, Elf Power. It’s psychedelic, it’s a little dreamy, and the video features Robert Schneider as a wizard in Swatch Shield sunglasses!
Artificial Countrysides will be the Athens band’s first album on Yep Roc and their first new album since 2017’s Twitching in Time.
Amalgamations of everything left behind
Enclosed the area, kept all of it inside
Spitting out fragments all the undigested parts
Vague simulations in a mirror in the dark.
That might sound like hippie mumbo jumbo but Andrew Rieger says it’s “about the way that unprocessed events and emotions can erupt at unexpected times.” So barf as a metaphor for intermittent explosive disorder, basically. Cool.
Elf Power 2022 Tour Dates
07/13 – Evanston, IL @ Space
07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Portland Creative Compound
07/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
07/21 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
07/22 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
07/23 – New York, NY @ LPR
07/24 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
07/30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt