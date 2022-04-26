New Elf Power video: Undigested Parts

Video: Elf Power – “Undigested Parts”

Elf Power - "Undigested Parts" (Official Video)

Filmed by Alex Pfannkuche at the Orange Twin Conservation Community stage. From Artificial Countrysides, out July 15 on Yep Roc.

A classic chugging, fuzzy pop song from Elephant 6 pillars, Elf Power. It’s psychedelic, it’s a little dreamy, and the video features Robert Schneider as a wizard in Swatch Shield sunglasses!

Artificial Countrysides will be the Athens band’s first album on Yep Roc and their first new album since 2017’s Twitching in Time.

Amalgamations of everything left behind

Enclosed the area, kept all of it inside

Spitting out fragments all the undigested parts

Vague simulations in a mirror in the dark.

That might sound like hippie mumbo jumbo but Andrew Rieger says it’s “about the way that unprocessed events and emotions can erupt at unexpected times.” So barf as a metaphor for intermittent explosive disorder, basically. Cool.

Elf Power: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Elf Power 2022 Tour Dates

07/13 – Evanston, IL @ Space

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Portland Creative Compound

07/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

07/21 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

07/22 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

07/23 – New York, NY @ LPR

07/24 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

07/30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt