New Father John Misty video: Goodbye Mr. Blue

Video: Father John Misty – “Goodbye Mr. Blue”

Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue [Official Music Video]

Directed by Noel Paul. From Chloë and The Next 20th Century, out April 8 on Sub Pop.

This guy. He makes it so easy to hate him. But then he releases a song about his damn cat dying that sounds like it could’ve been an album track from a 1969 Glen Campbell record, and you’re sucked right back in.

That Turkish Angora’s about the only thing left of me and you

And early this morning he started making sounds that say

Don’t the last time come too soon.

The video is kind of annoying because the dialog and sound effects are too loud in the mix. But whatever. It’s still touching. Sincerely. Which isn’t a vibe something this artist usually goes for.

Father John Misty: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.