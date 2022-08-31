New FIDLAR Video: FSU

Video: FIDLAR – “FSU”

FIDLAR - FSU (Official Video)

Directed by Ryan Baxley. Single out now.

Well this is one that’s fun to crank in the car to get your 15-year-old’s attention. Sounds great in the school pickup line with the windows down, making all the moms and the resource officer nervous. Just kidding, I wouldn’t do that. I wouldn’t intentionally embarrass my kid, ha ha. And more importantly, I wouldn’t want all the normies to mistake it for Kid Rock and think I’m a Michissippi redneck.

I’ll admit, I’m a little confused by Zac Carper transforming his band from nihilistic skate punk goofballs to whatever nu-metally shit this, but whatever. It’s still pretty fun. (Although I like the Blues Explosion version better.)

FIDLAR: bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – “Fuck Shit Up”

Fuck Shit Up

From Now I Got Worry (Matador, 1996).

Jon Spencer Blues Explosion: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.