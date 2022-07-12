New First Aid Kit video: Angel

Video: First Aid Kit – “Angel”

First Aid Kit - Angel (Official Video)

Directed by Mats Udd. Single out now on Columbia.

Is First Aid Kit becoming Abba? They’re both Swedish groups with tight harmonies and groovy jumpsuits, but “Angel” might be the poppiest thing we’ve heard from the Söderberg sisters.

They describe the new song as “a hopeful tune for these crazy times about accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye. It’s also about being kinder to yourself. We wanted it to feel really big, but vulnerable at the same time, something you can cry to and dance to as well.”

So basically: Abba.

