New Girlpuppy video: Destroyer

Directed by Matt Swinsky. From When I’m Alone, due October 28 on Royal Mountain.

I’m a sucker for a song with a chugging acoustic rhythm guitar track. If it reminds me at all of “In Between Days,” I’m in. “Destroyer” has a bit of that. And an all-American rodeo video to go along with it!

My mother-in-law used to have a “Say no to rodeo” bumper sticker on her car, which, to me, is the funniest protest angle I can imagine. I’m sure there is plenty to dislike about the treatment of animals on the rodeo scene, but I find it hard to believe that it was ever that big of an issue here in Michigan. But who knows?

None of the animals in the “Destroyer” video seem to be being mistreated…except, I guess, for the bull with the strap around it’s balls, but other than that, they all seem to be pretty well loved. Lots of horses and Becca Harvey frolicking in pastures. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

