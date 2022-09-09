New Hallelujah The Hills video: God Is So Lonely Tonight

Video: Hallelujah The Hills – “God Is So Lonely Tonight”

God Is So Lonely Tonight - Hallelujah The Hills [Official Video]

Single out now.

Watch Ryan Walsh galivant around Paris in the video for the brand new Hills song, “God Is So Lonely Tonight.” This one has a chorus that sounds like it was written expressly to be shouted by a bunch of sweaty people in a club, raising their drinks and spilling all over their neighbors. If you’re in the Boston area you might get the chance to test out that theory because the band is playing some shows: one tomorrow (September 10) at the Jamaica Plain Music Festival and then on October 8 at the Lilypad in Cambridge with Cassie Berman. If you go, report back on whether my shout-along prediction comes true!

You’d like to spend time with your loved ones

There’s big problems that you really oughta to solve

But he needs your prayers more than you need yours answered

You know that God is so lonely tonight.

Still no official news on a full-length follow-up to 2019’s I’m You, but if the latest singles are representative it’s going to be worth the wait.

