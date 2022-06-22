New Jack White video: If I Die Tomorrow

Video: Jack White – “If I Die Tomorrow”

Jack White – If I Die Tomorrow (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Brantley Gutierrez. From Entering Heaven Alive, due July 22 on Third Man.

Moody new acoustic jam with spooky Mellotron and a creepy video to match wherein a Western wear garbed White drags his coffin across the prairie to his grave. Best part of the video is that it’s monochromatic so you can’t see Jack’s ridiculous blue hair. Doowutchyalike, of course, but what would inspire a grown man to dye his hair that color? Where’s Meg when you need her? She never would’ve tolerated nonsense like that.

Jack White: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.