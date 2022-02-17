New Jon Spencer video: Junk Man

Video: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – “JUNK MAN”
Directed by Andrew Hooper. From Spencer Gets It Lit, out April 1.
This is great. Jon Spencer trades in his theremin from the Blues Explosion days for a tasty Farfisa and the results are better than anybody could possibly hope for in 2022. If you’ve been reacting to the untimely death of King Louie Banskton by digging back into the discography of the Royal Pendletons, then this new Spencer jam will fit right in on your garage punk playlist, proving once and for all that young people don’t have a monopoly on snotty rock and roll.
The new album was recorded down at Key Club in Benton Harbor last summer with a group of Hitmakers that included Quasi’s Sam Coomes on keys and Kalamazoo homeboy M. Sord on drums. But when they hit the road this spring with Quasi, the unstoppable Janet Weiss will be handling drum duties for both bands. She and Coomes are going to be getting a workout, so if you make it out to one of these shows, be sure to buy them a drink between sets!
Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers 2022 Tour Dates
04/11/22 Mon – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
04/12/22 Tue – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
04/13/22 Wed – Detroit, MI – El Club
04/14/22 Thu – Chicago, IL – Schubas
04/15/22 Fri – Milwaukee, WI – Back Room at Colectivo
04/16/22 Sat – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
04/18/22 Mon – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
04/19/22 Tue – Denver, CO – Globe Hall
04/20/22 Wed – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
04/21/22 Thu – Boise, ID – Neurolux
04/22/22 Fri – Portland, OR – Dante’s
04/23/22 Sat – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
04/24/22 Sun – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s
04/26/22 Tue – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
04/27/22 Wed – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
04/28/22 Thu – San Diego, CA – Casbah
04/29/22 Fri – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
04/30/22 Sat – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
05/01/22 Sun – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery
05/02/22 Mon – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
05/03/22 Tue – Wichita, KS – Wave
05/04/22 Wed – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
05/05/22 Thu – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
05/06/22 Fri – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
05/07/22 Sat – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
05/08/22 Sun – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
All shows with QUASI!