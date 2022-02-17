New Jon Spencer video: Junk Man

Video: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – “JUNK MAN”

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers - JUNK MAN

Directed by Andrew Hooper. From Spencer Gets It Lit, out April 1.

This is great. Jon Spencer trades in his theremin from the Blues Explosion days for a tasty Farfisa and the results are better than anybody could possibly hope for in 2022. If you’ve been reacting to the untimely death of King Louie Banskton by digging back into the discography of the Royal Pendletons, then this new Spencer jam will fit right in on your garage punk playlist, proving once and for all that young people don’t have a monopoly on snotty rock and roll.

The new album was recorded down at Key Club in Benton Harbor last summer with a group of Hitmakers that included Quasi’s Sam Coomes on keys and Kalamazoo homeboy M. Sord on drums. But when they hit the road this spring with Quasi, the unstoppable Janet Weiss will be handling drum duties for both bands. She and Coomes are going to be getting a workout, so if you make it out to one of these shows, be sure to buy them a drink between sets!

Jon Spencer: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers 2022 Tour Dates

04/11/22 Mon – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

04/12/22 Tue – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

04/13/22 Wed – Detroit, MI – El Club

04/14/22 Thu – Chicago, IL – Schubas

04/15/22 Fri – Milwaukee, WI – Back Room at Colectivo

04/16/22 Sat – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

04/18/22 Mon – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

04/19/22 Tue – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

04/20/22 Wed – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

04/21/22 Thu – Boise, ID – Neurolux

04/22/22 Fri – Portland, OR – Dante’s

04/23/22 Sat – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

04/24/22 Sun – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

04/26/22 Tue – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

04/27/22 Wed – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

04/28/22 Thu – San Diego, CA – Casbah

04/29/22 Fri – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

04/30/22 Sat – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

05/01/22 Sun – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery

05/02/22 Mon – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

05/03/22 Tue – Wichita, KS – Wave

05/04/22 Wed – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

05/05/22 Thu – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

05/06/22 Fri – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

05/07/22 Sat – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

05/08/22 Sun – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

All shows with QUASI!