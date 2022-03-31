New Jon Spencer video: Worm Town

Video: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – “Worm Town”
Another funky new jam from Jon Spencer. Lots of banging on garbage and layers of analog synth with Spencer crooning a mortality tale.
“You can have all the money in the world, luxury yachts, oil wells, and command an army, but when your time is up – none of that will matter – you got to go.”
Get it!
Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers 2022 Tour Dates
04/11/22 Mon – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
04/12/22 Tue – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
04/13/22 Wed – Detroit, MI – El Club
04/14/22 Thu – Chicago, IL – Schubas
04/15/22 Fri – Milwaukee, WI – Back Room at Colectivo
04/16/22 Sat – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
04/18/22 Mon – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
04/19/22 Tue – Denver, CO – Globe Hall
04/20/22 Wed – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
04/21/22 Thu – Boise, ID – Neurolux
04/22/22 Fri – Portland, OR – Dante’s
04/23/22 Sat – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
04/24/22 Sun – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s
04/26/22 Tue – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
04/27/22 Wed – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
04/28/22 Thu – San Diego, CA – Casbah
04/29/22 Fri – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
04/30/22 Sat – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
05/01/22 Sun – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery
05/02/22 Mon – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
05/03/22 Tue – Wichita, KS – Wave
05/04/22 Wed – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
05/05/22 Thu – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
05/06/22 Fri – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
05/07/22 Sat – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
05/08/22 Sun – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
All above shows with QUASI!
17/06 BE – DIKMUIDE – 4AD
18/06 NL – NIJMEGEN – Kids’n’Billies festival
19/06 BE – IZEL – FETE DE LA MUSIQUE IZEL
21/06 NL – MAASTRICHT – MUSIKGIETERIJ
22/06 NL – UTRECHT – DE HELLING
23/06 BE – LESSINES – CC RENE MAGRITTE
25/06 NL – HAARLEM – PATRONAAT KLIKO FEST
26/06 NL – ROTTERDAM – ROTOWN