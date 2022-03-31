New Jon Spencer video: Worm Town

Video: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – “Worm Town”

JON SPENCER & the HITmakers - WORM TOWN

Watch this video on YouTube

Another funky new jam from Jon Spencer. Lots of banging on garbage and layers of analog synth with Spencer crooning a mortality tale.

“You can have all the money in the world, luxury yachts, oil wells, and command an army, but when your time is up – none of that will matter – you got to go.”

Get it!

Jon Spencer: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers 2022 Tour Dates

04/11/22 Mon – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

04/12/22 Tue – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

04/13/22 Wed – Detroit, MI – El Club

04/14/22 Thu – Chicago, IL – Schubas

04/15/22 Fri – Milwaukee, WI – Back Room at Colectivo

04/16/22 Sat – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

04/18/22 Mon – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

04/19/22 Tue – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

04/20/22 Wed – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

04/21/22 Thu – Boise, ID – Neurolux

04/22/22 Fri – Portland, OR – Dante’s

04/23/22 Sat – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

04/24/22 Sun – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

04/26/22 Tue – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

04/27/22 Wed – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

04/28/22 Thu – San Diego, CA – Casbah

04/29/22 Fri – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

04/30/22 Sat – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

05/01/22 Sun – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery

05/02/22 Mon – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

05/03/22 Tue – Wichita, KS – Wave

05/04/22 Wed – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

05/05/22 Thu – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

05/06/22 Fri – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

05/07/22 Sat – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

05/08/22 Sun – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

All above shows with QUASI!

17/06 BE – DIKMUIDE – 4AD

18/06 NL – NIJMEGEN – Kids’n’Billies festival

19/06 BE – IZEL – FETE DE LA MUSIQUE IZEL

21/06 NL – MAASTRICHT – MUSIKGIETERIJ

22/06 NL – UTRECHT – DE HELLING

23/06 BE – LESSINES – CC RENE MAGRITTE

25/06 NL – HAARLEM – PATRONAAT KLIKO FEST

26/06 NL – ROTTERDAM – ROTOWN