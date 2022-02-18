New Kurt Vile video: Like Exploding Stones

Video: Kurt Vile – “Like Exploding Stones”

Kurt Vile - Like Exploding Stones

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Sean Dunne. From (watch my moves), due April 15 on Verve.

Happy Friday. And what better way to kick off your weekend than with some spacey new Kurt Vile?

Vile recently talked to NME about recording the new album: “I was stressed by the weight of the world, but pretty much all of my songs take a certain turn where there’s stress and darkness and then I pull into the light. There’s stress coming down on my brain and then you just notice some beautiful tree, or you turn your head to the light. Life is a struggle, but you’ve just got to try and turn your head to the light, man.”

The new song features a psychedelic saxophone solo from James Stewart of the Sun Ra Arkestra. Dude signs to Verve and gets all jazzy on us!

Kurt Vile: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.