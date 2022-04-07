New Lorde video: Secrets from a Girl

Video: Lorde – “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)”

Lorde - Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen it All)

Directed by Joel Kefali and Ella Yelich-O’Connor. From Solar Power, out now on UMG.

One of my favorite themes in music is when young people sing about feeling old. My favorite example of this might be in “Land Locked Blues” when Conor Oberst sings, “You’d think after twenty-two years I’d be used to the spin.” As a grownup it might seem ridiculous but it’s not. John Cougar told us to hold on to sixteen as long as we can, and he was right. Don’t forget those feelings.

Ella Yelich-O’Connor was 16 she released Pure Heroine in 2013. That album contained “Ribs” where she sings, “My mom and dad let me stay home / It drives you crazy getting old.” And she was right. The added responsibilities that come with age can be overwhelming. Can you remember the first time your parents left you home alone for a weekend?

Couldn’t wait to turn fifteen

Then you blink and it’s been ten years

Growing up a little at a time then all at once.

She’s 25 now. And she’s feeling like she’s seen it all. Of course she does. That’s how everybody in their twenties feels. In the video we see a couple of her younger selves frolicking on the beach with her current self. It’s whimsical and sweet and they all seem to like each other. That’s the ideal, right? That your younger selves would respect your current self, and that your current self can appreciate your younger selves.

It doesn’t make that much difference if you’re 15 or 25 or 50. You still look back and laugh at how young and carefree you used to be, compared to how mature and wise you are now. And it still feels scary getting old…

