New Lucy Dacus video: Kissing Lessons

Video: Lucy Dacus – “Kissing Lessons”

Lucy Dacus - "Kissing Lessons" (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Mara Palena. Single out now on Matador. 7-inch due June 3.

It tells you how strong last year’s Home Video was if “Kissing Lessons” was left off of it.

I asked her how to win my man

and she said, “I know just the thing.”

Gave me lipgloss and a hair toss

and, after school, a lesson in kissing.

In the video our hero hangs out in her room, playing her Gameboy and reading Judy Blume, dancing with her Discman, blowing bubbles and playing dress up. Dacus has made no secret that this series of songs is autobiographical, and in under two minutes she creates a perfect short story of a song. It has all the narrative qualities of great literature and — like the relationship it depicts — it’s over way too soon.

“Kissing Lessons” b/w “Thumbs Again” will be released as a 7” on June 3.

Lucy Dacus: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Lucy Dacus – “Thumbs Again”

Lucy Dacus - "Thumbs Again" (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Original version on Home Video (Matador, 2021). 7-inch due June 3.

Lucy Dacus on Tour in 2022

Wednesday, February 9 Stage AE, Pittsburgh PA *

Thursday, February 10 Majestic Theatre, Detroit MI *

Friday, February 11 Ovation, Newport KY *

Saturday, Feb 12 Egyptian Room at Old National Center, Indianapolis IN *

Monday, February 14 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee WI *

Tuesday, Feburary 15 Thalia Hall, Chicago IL (Rescheduled, SOLD OUT) *

Thu, Feb 17 1st Avenue, Minneapolis MN (Rescheduled, SOLD OUT) *

Fri, Feb 18 Englert Theater, Iowa City IA (Rescheduled Date, SOLD OUT) *

Saturday, February 19 Liberty Lawrence KS *

Sunday, February 20 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City OK *

Wednesday, Feburary 23 Georgia Theater, Athens GA *

Thursday, February 24 Orange Peel, Asheville NC *

Friday, February 25 Jefferson, Charlottesville VA *

Saturday, February 26, The Stone Pony, Asbury Park NJ *

Monday, February 28 Hangar Theatre, Ithaca NY

Tuesday, March 1 Gateway City Arts, Holyoke MA

Tuesday, March 1 Danfor Music Hall, Toronto ON (Rescheduled Date) *

Wednesday, March 2 Corona Theatre, Montreal QC (Rescheduled Dale) *

Thursday, March 3 The Strand, Providence RI

Saturday, March 5 Ram’s Head, Baltimore MD

Friday, March 18 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday March 19th, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds UK

Sunday, March 20 St Lukes, Glasgow UK (SOLD OUT)

Monday, March 21 The Button Factory, Dublin IE **

Wednesday, March 23 Gorilla, Manchester UK

Thursday, March 24 Trinity, Bristol UK

Friday, March 25 Kentish Town Forum, London UK

Tuesday March 29 Botanique, Brussels BL **

Wednesday, March 30 Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL **

Thursday, March 31 Artheater, Cologne DE **

Saturday, April 2 Molotow, Hamburg DE **

Sunday, April 3rd Loppen, Copenhagen DK **

Monday, April 4 Atlas, Aarhus DK **

Wednesday April 6 Parkteatret, Oslo NO **

Thursday, April 7 Nalen Klubb, Stockholm SE **

Saturday, April 9 Lido, Berlin DE **

Sunday, April 10 Trafo, Jena DE **

Tuesday, April 12 Chelsea, Vienna AT **

Wednesday, April 13 Milla, Munich DE **

Thursday, April 14 Bogen F, Zürich SU **

Friday, April 15 La Maroquinerie, Paris FR **

Thursday, July 21 Central Park Summerstage, New York NY #

Sunday, August 7 Hinterland Festival, St. Charles IA

Friday, August 26 All Points East Festival, London UK

August 27 – 28, Golden Leaves Festival, Darmstadt DE

* w/ Indigo De Souza

** w/ Fenne Lily

# w/ Hop Along