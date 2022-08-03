New Panda Bear and Sonic Boom video: Edge Of The Edge

Video: Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – “Edge Of The Edge”

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Edge Of The Edge (Official Video)

Directed by Danny Perez. From Reset, out August 12 on Domino.

Not sure what I was expecting when I heard that Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom was teaming up with Animal Collective’s Panda Bear, but it certainly wasn’t jaunty bubblegum pop like “Edge Of The Edge.” Don’t get me wrong: It’s great. It’s super fun and it’ll make you happy.

One taste to break the fall

One way to take us all to the shore

Can’t say it’s what you bargained for

It’s forever at the push of a button…

Glad it’s not too heavy. Who needs that right now?

