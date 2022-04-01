New Pavement video: Harness Your Hopes

Video: Pavement – “Harness Your Hopes”

Pavement- "Harness Your Hopes" (Official Music Video)

Directed by Alex Ross Perry. From the reissue of the Spit on a Stranger EP, out April 8 on Matador.

Cool new band alert! I think these Pavement guys could be the next big thing. They’ve got it all: Cute singer, quirky lyrics, cool guitar parts. Sure, it might be a bit of a nineties throwback but there’s nothing wrong with that. Lots of good new bands are doing the 90s thing. These guys put their own spin on it.

I mean they’ve got to have something going for them if they got the girl from the Boba Fett show in their video.

If you’ve ever wondered why an old b-side is Pavement’s most popular song on Spotify, this article from 2020 tries to parse the algorithm…