New Phoebe Bridgers video: Sidelines

From the television series “Conversations With Friends” based on the novel by Sally Rooney, out now on Dead Oceans.

In the opening lines of the very first song I ever heard by Phoebe Bridgers, she sang, “Playing ‘would you rather’ / When it comes to fire / You always say that you’d prefer to drown,” setting up an evocative story about her house burning down when she was 19. These days, that idea no longer seems to bother her.

I’m not afraid of anything at all

Not dying in a fire

Not being broke again.

The glory of anti-anxiety medication, I guess.

“Sidelines” is apparently from some tv show on Hulu. If the song is any indication, it’s about zonked out people who don’t feel anything…until they meet somebody who inspires them “to want to go outside.” Seems like the pandemic has exacerbated the agoraphobia in just about everyone.

I’m not afraid of getting older

Used to fetishize myself

Now I’m talking to my houseplants.

Nothing wrong with that. Houseplants need love too.

