New Phoenix video: Alpha Zulu

Video: Phoenix – “Alpha Zulu”

Phoenix - Alpha Zulu (Official Video)

Directed by Pascal Teixeira, Emma Besson and Louis Bes. Made with Reface by Neocortext, Facee by Know Yourself and Prequel by Prequel. Single out now.

Maybe I’m easily amused but this video cracks me up. Sure, deepfake technology can certainly be unsettling and it has the potential for all kinds of misinformation catastrophe, but then it can also make the world’s great paintings lip-sync nonsense lyrics written by a groovy French pop band.

Woo ha

Singing Hallelujah

Run for your life

Cover your eyes

Alphazulu.

Overall, I suppose the technology’s pros outweigh its cons. Hey! Hey! Hey!

