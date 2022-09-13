New Phoenix video: “Tonight” (ft. Ezra Koenig)

Video: Phoenix – “Tonight” (ft. Ezra Koenig)

Phoenix - Tonight featuring Ezra Koenig (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Oscar Boyson. From Alpha Zulu, out November 4.

Am I just getting old or have all the years before 2020 become a hazy blur? I remember when “Oxford Comma” and “Lisztomania” were new and exciting (and I still love those songs), but the time since then has all blended together. Well, leave it to Phoenix and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig to make it seem like it was only yesterday.

Not sure what exactly Koenig brings to the table here, since I’m sure Thomas Mars could’ve sung those parts himself and we’d barely notice the difference. But he certainly makes the video more fun with a split-screen showing him checking out the least Japanese parts of Tokyo while Mars and his band navigate the streets and puddles of Paris.

Let’s roll!

Phoenix: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.