New Quasar Wut-Wut video: Come Out of the Darkness

Video: Quasar Wut-Wut – “Come Out of the Darkness”

Come Out of the Darkness (Official)

Directed by Matt Schwarz. Cameras by Niko Sulek. Edited by Jordan Frank.

It’s always a pleasure when the Quasars emerge from Matt’s basement with a new song, and this is a good one. Man, I have missed these guys!

“From deep in the heart of the pandemic comes a new single for your viewing pleasure. Witness a rare glimpse inside the mysterious and malodorous Coupon Studios – QWW’s legendary practice space and recording studio. It’s like it’s your own private show of just the fellas and Matt’s definitely-not-weird collection of old film projectors, all filmed live with multiple cameras and phones. The song recording is also live- what you see is what you hear (other than a double-tracked vocal but who’s counting?). Yes, those instruments are live, so before you start with the ‘BUT THAT KEYBOARD?!?’ – it’s not a keyboard, it’s Brent’s super-cool technique with his delay pedal(s) that sound all spacey. If you want more details just ask him and you two nerds can go stand in the corner and bore yourselves to death, the rest of us don’t want to hear about it.”

As of today it’s still only available on YouTube but hopefully these dingdongs will get their act together it put it up on Bandcamp and the streaming services before too long…

Quasar Wut-Wut: web, bandcamp, fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.